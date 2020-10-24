Gregory Pallenberg

Pallenberg, Gregory
Gregory S. Pallenberg, age 50 of Mungertown Road, Madison, passed away Tuesday, October 20, in Vermont. He was the husband of Lisa Alfone Pallenberg. Gregory was born in New Haven on June 21, 1970. He was the son of Carvin Pallenberg (Renee) of Madison and Jane Stamler of Clinton. He was a graduate of Hand High School in Madison class of 1988. He owned and operated Image Painting Company in Madison. Besides his parents he is survived by a brother, David Pallenberg of Grass City, CA; a sister, Amy Pallenberg, of Nantucket, MA; one step-brother Justin Tichy of Medford, MA.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Margret Church Academy Street Madison, Thursday October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at West Cemetery Madison. Contributions may be made in his memory Redemption House of New Haven, 17 University Place, New Haven, or Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter 749 East Main Street, Brandford. Face masks are required to enter the funeral home and church. Friends may call to the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Road, Madison, Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carl Swan of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
.