Bowling, Gregory Steven
Gregory Steven Bowling (AKA: Postime, Greg the Painter), age 55, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. He was the beloved son of Christine Bowling and the late Alfred Bowling. Besides his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Robin Hall (Bryan), and Pamela Colonna (Marco), four nieces, and two nephews. Friends and family may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St, West Haven, CT, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020