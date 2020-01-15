|
|
Wright, Gretta
Gretta (Farrelly) Wright, 86, formally of Old Saybrook, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 14, at Water's Edge Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Middletown. She is survived by her daughter Carol Sweeney of Old Saybrook; her sons Brian Wright of Overland Park, KS and Thomas Wright of Louisville, KY; and her grandchildren Fiona Sweeney, Emily Wright, and Colleen Wright. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 17, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Saint John Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020