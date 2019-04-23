Bales, Grover C.

Grover C. Bales, 75, of New Haven husband of Mary Timothy Bales passed away on Easter Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Robert And Lillie Northcutt Bales. Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his children Robert Bales, Carla Williams, Angie LeMay and Jeremy Bales. He also leaves behind his sisters Christeen and Gladys Taylor and his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Patton Bales and two sisters Barbara Bales and Mary Denham.

For a quiet man Grover's heart and personality were larger than life. He was born and raised in the rolling hills of Virginia. He then went on to live in Indiana, Florida and finally settled in Connecticut. Grover was a worker and performed a variety of jobs including 20 years at Gaylord Hospital and continued as the neighborhood handyman during his five years of retirement. He was a Army Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam conflict from April 1970 to February 1971. Grover developed deep and lasting friendships throughout his life.Friends may visit the family on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Hamden Memorial Funeral Home 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Burial will take place in Frankfort, Indiana. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019