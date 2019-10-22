New Haven Register Obituaries
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Guido "Cass" Casagrande


1928 - 2019
Guido "Cass" Casagrande Obituary
Casagrande, Guido "Cass"
Guido "Cass" Casagrande of Clinton, beloved husband of Dorothy Cichon Casagrande for 70 wonderful years, passed away October 20, 2019. Mr. Casagrande was born in New Haven, May 22, 1928 a son of the late Dominic and Angela Pagot Casagrande, proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a computer technician for NCR for 45 years prior to his retirement. He was a Fourth Degree and life member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the American Legion Post in Clinton and spent many years working with the Boy Scouts. Mr. Casagrande was a talented man who could take a pile of stones or piece of wood and turn it into a thing of beauty. He was kind and loving and treasured every moment spent with his children and grandchildren. Father of Thomas (Nora) Casagrande, David (Donna) Casagrande and James (Gloria) Casagrande. Grandfather of Jamie and Maya Casagrande. Step-grandfather of Kevin (Jessica) Rosa and Erika Rosa and step-great-grandfather of Christian, Giana and Casey. He was predeceased by his brother Otto Casagrande.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday (TODAY) from 4 to 6 p.m. in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Division, 35 East Main Street, Clinton, CT or VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Mr. Casagrande's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019
