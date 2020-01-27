|
Greco, Guy E.
Guy E. Greco, 66, peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 25, 2020, at Shelton Lakes/Apple Rehab following a long, hard-fought illness. He was the beloved husband of Gail Wilson Greco. Guy was born in Derby on April 18, 1953, son of the late Giatano "Guy" Greco and Jacqueline Knight Greco. He was raised in Derby and served the Student Council of the first graduating class of Emmett O'Brien Technical H.S. in Ansonia in 1971. Guy was employed and served in many capacities at his family's business, Greco & Haines in Derby. Greco & Haines was the main corporate sponsor of the annual Commodore Hull Thanksgiving 5K Road Race where he proudly volunteered. Guy was a lifetime member of the National Ground Water Association and was a classic car and muscle car enthusiast. In addition to his wife Gail, he leaves to cherish his memory, a loving son, Guy L. "Sandy" Greco of Seymour, caring sister, Laurel Vicidomino (Joseph) of Seymour, aunts, Marie Schuster of Milford, Barbara Carey and Theodora Greco of Derby and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Guy's life on Thursday, January 30, 2020, between the hours of 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Private burial will take place in the family plot in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Guy's memory may be made to Seymour Ambulance Association, 4 Wakeley Street, Seymour, CT 06483. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020