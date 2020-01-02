|
|
Guarnieri, Guy Marine
Guy Marine Guarnieri, 63, of North Haven, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 22 years to Marjorie Barna Guarnieri. Guy was born in New Haven on August 31, 1956 and was the son of Evelyn Guay Guarnieri and the late James Guarnieri. Early in Guy's life he had great interest in aviation and became a pilot. Later he had worked in the restaurant business for many years, bartending, managing and ultimately owning his own restaurant. Guy then got into food services working as a general manager for the former Statewide Meats, and later Sysco. Brother of Mark (Michelle) Guarnieri. Also survived by his nieces Gina and Francesca Guarnieri.
The visiting hours will be on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 5:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020