Milone Sr., Guy

Guy R. Milone, Sr., 83, of West Haven passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Wooster Street in New Haven, January 15, 1936. Son of the late Ralph F. and Ida Milone. For 31 years he was the husband of Lorraine Contaxis Milone. Loving father of Jacqueline Milone of West Haven and Guy (Christina) R. Milone, Jr. of Garden City, NY and Nicholas Constantinople of East Haven and Jerry (Damaris) Constantinople of East Haven. Brother of Ann (Wilson) Rondini of Wheaten, IL and Alphonse (Annette) Milone of East Haven and Rosalie Milone Viscuso of West Haven. He was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline Richter Milone in 1982. Grandfather of Sabrina Milone, Lily Milone, Ava Milone, Justin Santiago, Juliana Constantinople. Also survived by nephews, nieces, and relatives, Wilson Rondini, Jeff Rondini, Ralph Milone, Frank Milone, Bernadette Palmese, Michelle Andrews, Michael Viscuso, William Contaxis, III, Julia Contaxis, Victoria Contaxis, Will Contaxis, Jonathan Contaxis, Pete Dixon, Kelly Dixon, Nikole Dixon and Kayla Dixon. A retired US Postal Service Letter Carrier after forty years of service, a proud and active member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and the Treasurer of Nutmeg Branch 19, for 30 consecutive years. An accomplished New Haven area basketball player winning championships as a player for St. Michael's Parish, making playoff appearances for Wilbur Cross High School, and playing well into his 30s as a player/coach in the New Haven area adult league.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. for A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Saint Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019