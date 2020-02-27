|
|
Mure, Guy
A kind and gentle soul has found his way to Heaven. Guy Mure, age 69, of Derby, formerly of West Haven, peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Francine Gallo-Mure. He was born in Bridgeport on August 19, 1950 the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Trosko) Mure. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School class of 1968. Following graduation, Guy went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was incredibly bright and spent most of his active duty time in Germany as an intelligence specialist. Guy was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1975 and went back to school to get a degree in technical education from Bullard Havens Technical High School. He stayed active in the military community and is a member of the American Legion, Post 24 in Derby. He was also a member of the Ansonia Rod and Gun Club. Guy used his talents of being mechanically inclined to start his career in the automotive industry. He was a Truck Manager for various car dealerships such as Keating Ford, Stevens Ford, and Miller Ford. Guy was a natural entrepreneur and opened up several businesses during the course of his career. One of which was the Milford Autoland where he met his darling wife. He went back to school again to earn a Certificate of Excellence from A+ Core Technologies; this inspired him to open AAA Computer Services. Guy also was the owner and operator of Connecticut Arms Sales. Besides his wife Francine, he is survived by his daughter Dr. Jessica Barber and her husband Eric, his special sister-in-law Carol Stewart, his niece Casey Picheco and her husband Frank, his nephew James Stewart III and his wife Jean, and very special great-nieces and nephews Nicholas Picheco, Kelsey Picheco, James Stewart IV, Justin Stewart, and Jillian Stewart. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Francis Gallo, Jr. Friends are invited to greet Guy's family on Saturday February 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Celebrated in St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary's Church), 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020