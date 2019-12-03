|
|
Little , H. Jalmor
On November 23, 2019 in the city of Hamden, CT. H. Jalmor Little (68) went home to be with the Lord, taking his last breath with his sons Jalmor and Jermaine by his side.
H. Jalmor Little was born on August 25, 1951 in New Haven, CT to the late H. Jalmor Streater and the late Sarah Little. Jalmor attended Wilbur Cross High School. He served as a United States Marine, serving in the Vietnam War Era. After working several years at the Veterans Memorial Hospital (VA Hospital), he was a self employed painter and carpenter.
Jalmor leaves to mourn his passing, Ex wife Doreen Pratt of Hamden, daughter Dijon Streater of Georgia, son Jalmor Little (Keyonna) of New Haven, daughters KaNesha and Keshonna Little of Hamden, and sons Jamal and Jermaine Little of New Haven, 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, brother Onofrio Little, sisters Alberta Mason of NJ, Velverlen Streater of TX, and Evelyn Fletcher (Jerry) of NC and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Jalmor was predeceased by his parents and sister Brenda Little.
Memorial will be held in his honor at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 7, 2019