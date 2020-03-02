|
|
Malkin, Hannah
Hannah Lacob Malkin, age 99, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at her home for the past 9 years in Lantana, FL. She was born on November 17, 1920 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Myer and Sarah Lacob.
Hannah graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a BS in Sociology in 1941, and it was here that she met Moses Montefiore Malkin, who she would marry and celebrate 66 happy years together. Hannah later earned an MSW from Columbia University in 1948.
She worked passionately for many years in various organizations assisting minorities and refugees from war-torn Europe, including the YMCA, National Refugee Service, Jewish Community Service of Queens-Nassau and the Federation for Jewish Philanthropies of NYC. Upon moving to Milford, CT and later Woodbridge, she worked tirelessly for Jewish Family Services of New Haven. Later, she volunteered innumerous hours to Milford Family Counseling and Milford Mental Health Clinic (both now known as Bridges Healthcare), New Haven Mental Health Association, Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation of New Haven, CT.
Hannah and her late husband Moses also enjoyed their summer home in Aquinnah on Martha's Vineyard for nearly 50 years, where they developed a close circle of friends. Here, Hannah was very active and held the position of President of the Gay Head Taxpayers' Association in the 1970's and 1980's. She was instrumental in negotiating a settlement of the Indian Land Claim suit against the town of Gay Head by the Wampanoag Tribal Council through a long 13 year ordeal which included appearing before Congressional Committees in Washington, DC on many occasions. In 2018, Hannah donated a parcel of land on Lighthouse Road to the town of Aquinnah to be enjoyed by all as a respite and overlook for the expansive views of Menemsha Sound.
Hannah enjoyed extensive travel all over the world and was well known for her knowledge of world affairs, politics, theatre and the arts. Her philanthropy spanned these interests, as well as her interests in education, civil rights, mental health, wildlife and ecology.
Hannah is survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, as well as countless friends, caregivers and associates.
Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St, Brookline, MA on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12 noon. Burial in the Beth Shalom of Cambridge Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Hannah's name to Bridges Healthcare, Inc., 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460 or Caridad Center & Clinic, 8645 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33472.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2020