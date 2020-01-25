|
|
Winer, Hannah
Hannah Breitman Winer, daughter of Mendel (Mischa) Bress and Dora Nachamovitz Bress, died peacefully in New Haven Connecticut on January 15, 2020. Widow of the late Daniel Breitman and survived by her son David Breitman (Kathryn Stuart); widow of the late Herbert Winer and survived by her step-family: Lise, Daniel, and Laura Winer; Joshua Vazquez-Winer, and Jasmine Vazquez. Born on February 28, 1928 in Riga, Latvia, she spent her childhood in Cape Town, South Africa before coming to Montreal in 1948. She married Daniel in 1951; he died in 1956. She married Herbert in 1970, and in 1979 they moved to Dayton Ohio, where she fulfilled her lifelong ambition of completing college. On his retirement in 1989 they moved to New Haven, where they were active members of Congregation Beth El-Keser Israel (BEKI). Very special thanks to Jane Pettway and the staff of Coachman Square Woodbridge, who cared for her with loving kindness. Contributions may be made to the Montreal Jewish Public Library or to the Yiddish Book Center (Amherst, Mass).
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020