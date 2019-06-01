|
Flink, Hans D.
Hans Dieter Flink passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in New York City surrounded by loved ones. He was 79 years old.
Hans leaves behind his adoring wife of more than 50 years, Dorothea Flink, and his two proud children, Susan Flink of Newton, Massachusetts and Chris Flink of San Francisco, California. He will also be missed by his sister Christiane Brandt of San Diego, California and his four grandchildren: Emerson Davis, Malcolm Davis, Truitt Flink and Liza Flink.
Hans' creative talents fueled a prolific career as President of his midtown Manhattan graphic design firm. He relished creating watercolor paintings and Purple Martin birdhouses during his joy-filled years living on the harbor rocks of Sachem's Head. He was a devoted husband, active gardener, adept craftsman, eternal optimist, and enthusiastic fishing buddy to many.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Hans' honor be made to The Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, care of Dr. Howard Scher.
Published in Shoreline Times on June 7, 2019