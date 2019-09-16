New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Harbhajan S. Canth


1944 - 2019
Harbhajan S. Canth Obituary
Canth, Harbhajan S.
Harbhajan S. Canth of Branford died peacefully September 14th, 2019 at Yale- New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Kamhung "Jenny" Canth. Harbhajan was born in Macau, China February 1, 1944, son of the late Ram Singh Canth and Wong Parem Kaur. He is survived by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Harbhajan coached girl's field hockey in Branford and was a longtime member of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib Temple in Hamden. The family would like to thank Dr. Si-Hoi Lam for many years of compassionate care given to Harbhajan.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019
