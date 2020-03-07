|
Beall, Harold
Harold Beall was born on May 16, 1947, in Derby, Connecticut to the late William R. Beall and Ethel Brown. Harold was called home on March 2, 2020. Cherishing Harold's precious memories are his loving wife Angelina Beall, 2 sisters, 12 children, 23 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many family members including nieces, nephews, and loving friends. A celebration of life will be held Tues., March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020