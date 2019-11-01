|
|
Brodsky, Harold
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Harold "Hal" Brodsky, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 92.
He was born on September 17, 1927. He had a passion for painting and was an excellent artist who had his work shown at a number of exhibits over the years. He also loved traveling, museums and movies, but over the years he spent most of his time in local coffee shops and bookstores with both friends and new acquaintances. He was an inquisitive, fun loving and funny man and loved nothing more than to learn about other people's lives and their life experiences.
Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Merle Brodsky Manganiello. He is survived by his wife Cecile, his daughter Jill Brodsky and her wife Karen Vane, his son-in-law Louis Manganiello, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Hal's life will be held in the spring with a date yet to be determined.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019