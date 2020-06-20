Harold Dolan

Dolan, Harold

Harold "Hal" Dolan of Clinton Connecticut died peacefully on June 14, 2020. He passed at the Connecticut Hospice of Branford after a brief illness. He was the loving husband to JoAnn Dolan and father of four children. Hal was born in New Britain Connecticut November 11, 1929 the son of Jean Caillouette Dolan and Harold "Dooly" Dolan.

Hal lived a very full and productive life. As a teen, he enlisted in the Marines and served in active duty as well as in the reserves. He served during the Korean War while being stationed in the Philippines. He attended the University of Connecticut on GI bill and obtained degree in Business Administration. After marrying JoAnn in 1952 and the birth of the first three children they moved to their farmhouse in Clinton in 1962. It is here they raised their children Kim, Tracey, Chris and Scott. Hal and the family adopted numerous farm animals and had many pets and ultimately started the Dolan Tree Farm.

Never ones to remain idol, Hal and JoAnn were active members of the community. Hal volunteered to run Clinton's Park and Recreations Department. He was a founding member of the Clinton Touchdown Club. In his later years, he was a vocal member of the Water Pollution Control Committee and advocated for adopting more aggressive clean water and sustainable waste treatment.

Hal had a successful business career as a senior manager at the Eyelet Specialty Company and its successor Risdon in Wallingford. His work took him throughout the United States and around the world with much time spent in Germany.

Hal and JoAnn were also Charter members of the Clinton Country Club. They shared a love for their morning swims at the Valley Shore YMCA where they had many friends. It was a rare day that Hal missed his swim and the regular stretching classes.

He leaves an extraordinary legacy of military service, community service, career, family and friendship. Hal is survived by daughters Kim Dolan, Tracey Pavlacka, son Chris and his spouse Marlene Dolan and son Scott Dolan. He was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Jason, Taylor, Melissa, Lyndsay, Jon, Bennett and his great-grandsons Colton and Caden.

A celebration of Hal's life will be held at future date when we can come together safely. It was Hal's hope any good will gestures be directed in the form of donations to the Clinton Historical Society and/or the Adam Stanton House.



