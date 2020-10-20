Armstrong, Harold Dollard

Harold Dollard Armstrong (affectionately known as Poppy to his grandchildren) passed away at home on October 18, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Judith Ann Kerstetter Armstrong. Harry was born in Derby, CT on June 21, 1937, the son of late Harold and Annette Zabawa Armstrong. He graduated from Roger Ludlowe HS in Fairfield in 1955.

Harry worked for Southern CT Gas Company for 57 years, having worked until age 75. He was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church.

Harry owned several thoroughbred race horses throughout the years hoping someday that one would win the Kentucky Derby. He enjoyed walking around the Hilltop collecting cans and bottles and putting the money into his grandchildren's savings accounts. He was a fan of the Washington Red Skins and Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed Big Band, Jazz, and Dixieland music. He was a good provider for his family and encouraged his children in their pursuits while they were growing up. He enjoyed taking his family on driving vacations from New England to Florida. He enjoyed a good steak and his family's home baked goods especially Hershey's chocolate cake. He will always be remembered for his barbecue sauce for chicken. He was also a supporter of several children's charities.

He is survived by his wife Judy, his children Richard (Ray Muszynski), Deborah (Mauricio), and Cindy (Santos Figueroa), his grandchildren Gregorio III (Maria) Agosto, Mindy Agosto, Fred Angelino III, Colin Cepeda, Lucas Figueroa, great grandchild Rhea Agosto and his sister Annette Santini. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Armstrong and good friend and neighbor John Balisciano.

Harry's family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Derby, CT Hospice and HomeCare Associates of Milford & Dr. Elliot Mathias. There will be no calling hours but friends are invited to a mass at Holy Rosary Church at 10 Father Salemi Drive in Ansonia on Monday November 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite children's charity in memory of Harry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store