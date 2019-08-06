New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Sellner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold F. Sellner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold F. Sellner Obituary
Sellner, Harold F.
Harold F. Sellner, age 89, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2019. For 70 years, Harold was the loving husband of Dorothy Conlan Sellner. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Louis and Constance Wager Sellner. Harold is also survived by his adoring children, Craig (Sharon) Sellner of West Haven and Leslie (Keith) Jamieson of Branford, his step-grandson Christopher (Ashley) Jamieson, his step-granddaughter Paisley and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, William and Leonard Sellner and Marie D'Santis. Prior to his retirement, Harold worked as an engineer at Stanley Works. He was former member of the Corinthian Lodge #63 AF & AM.
The hours for visitation will be Saturday from 10-12 noon at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will commence at the funeral home at 12noon. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now