Harold F. Sellner, age 89, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2019. For 70 years, Harold was the loving husband of Dorothy Conlan Sellner. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Louis and Constance Wager Sellner. Harold is also survived by his adoring children, Craig (Sharon) Sellner of West Haven and Leslie (Keith) Jamieson of Branford, his step-grandson Christopher (Ashley) Jamieson, his step-granddaughter Paisley and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, William and Leonard Sellner and Marie D'Santis. Prior to his retirement, Harold worked as an engineer at Stanley Works. He was former member of the Corinthian Lodge #63 AF & AM.
The hours for visitation will be Saturday from 10-12 noon at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will commence at the funeral home at 12noon. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2019