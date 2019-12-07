|
Hansen, Harold J.
Harold J. Hansen, age 84, passed away after a brief illness at his home in Hamden on December 6, 2019. Harold, a lifelong resident of Hamden, was born in New Haven on February 4, 1935. Son of the late Harold A. Hansen and Ruth (Warner) Hansen; Harold was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ellen L. Schneider Hansen, and his brother Herbert Hansen. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, most recently with Sweeney Excavation, and maintained the family dairy farm, Hickory Grove Farm, for many years. Harold was the loving father of Patricia Owens (Brian), Harold J. Hansen, Jr. (Dawn), Scott Hansen (Christina), Martha Cappella (Robert), and David Hansen (Jennifer), and the proud grandfather to Kirsten, Kyle, Hal, Caitlin, Kassidy, Joseph, Pavel, Nikita, Marissa, Ryan, Robby, Jason, Brendan, Piper and Parker. He will be dearly missed by all.
Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, Dec. 11th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. His funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12th at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home with his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To send a condolence to his family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019