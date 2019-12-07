New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold J. Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold J. Hansen Obituary
Hansen, Harold J.
Harold J. Hansen, age 84, passed away after a brief illness at his home in Hamden on December 6, 2019. Harold, a lifelong resident of Hamden, was born in New Haven on February 4, 1935. Son of the late Harold A. Hansen and Ruth (Warner) Hansen; Harold was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ellen L. Schneider Hansen, and his brother Herbert Hansen. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, most recently with Sweeney Excavation, and maintained the family dairy farm, Hickory Grove Farm, for many years. Harold was the loving father of Patricia Owens (Brian), Harold J. Hansen, Jr. (Dawn), Scott Hansen (Christina), Martha Cappella (Robert), and David Hansen (Jennifer), and the proud grandfather to Kirsten, Kyle, Hal, Caitlin, Kassidy, Joseph, Pavel, Nikita, Marissa, Ryan, Robby, Jason, Brendan, Piper and Parker. He will be dearly missed by all.
Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, Dec. 11th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. His funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12th at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home with his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To send a condolence to his family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -