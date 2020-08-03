Moore, Harold James

At age 92, of Branford, CT, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Harry was the beloved husband of Sylvia E. Moore, loving father of Richard J. Moore, Robert F. Moore, Christopher P. Moore and loving brother to his sisters, Marjorie and Barbara. He was loved and adored by his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Harry was born on September 24, 1927 and passed a happy childhood. When WWII called, he became part of the 'Greatest Generation, serving for four years in the US Navy. After the war, he went on to a successful career for the United Illuminating Company, starting in an entry level position in the coal burning plant in New Haven and steadily worked his way higher in the organization. He finished his career of forty plus years as a senior member of the executive team, Vice President of Human Resources. Harry achieved this success through determination and hard work, going to school at nights to obtain both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Harry was a devoted family man - a wonderful son, loving husband, proud father and doting uncle and grandfather. Despite all the efforts and sacrifices for his work, he never missed any of his son's school or sporting events. Harry's large circle of friends knew they could always count on him, whatever the need. Everyone loved to spend time with Harry: his warm engaging personality and hilarious comedic wit made him a treat to be around, and the life of every gathering. Harry's skills and passions as an avid reader, phenomenal Jeopardy player, and world class crossword problem solver showcased his exceptionally bright mind. Harry will be missed by not only his family but anyone who was fortunate enough to spend time with him. The family would like to give a special thanks to the individuals at the Village at Mariners Point for treating him with kindness, love and respect. A mass will be celebrated in his name and a celebration of life will be scheduled as soon as is appropriate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store