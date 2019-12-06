New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Sholom Cemetery
Alling Street
Hamden, CT
1928 - 2019
Harold Katz Obituary
Katz, Harold
Harold "Sonny" Katz, of Hamden passed away December 5, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on February 21,1928,in New Haven, the son of Arthur and Mollie Katz. He proudly served in the US Navy in WWll. He was Predeceased by his loving wife Doris, his brother Bernard ( Bebs), sisters Harriett Solomon, and Shirley Eierweiss. Father of Mark (Mary) Katz of Wallingford, and Ellen (George) Murray of Hamilton, NY. Beloved grandfather of Mark (Nicole) Katz, Jamie (Mark) White, Jason (Karen) Murray, Michelle (Matt) Jacobsen, and his 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling Street, Hamden, SUNDAY morning December 8, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to, Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 7, 2019
