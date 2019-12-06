|
Katz, Harold
Harold "Sonny" Katz, of Hamden passed away December 5, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on February 21,1928,in New Haven, the son of Arthur and Mollie Katz. He proudly served in the US Navy in WWll. He was Predeceased by his loving wife Doris, his brother Bernard ( Bebs), sisters Harriett Solomon, and Shirley Eierweiss. Father of Mark (Mary) Katz of Wallingford, and Ellen (George) Murray of Hamilton, NY. Beloved grandfather of Mark (Nicole) Katz, Jamie (Mark) White, Jason (Karen) Murray, Michelle (Matt) Jacobsen, and his 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling Street, Hamden, SUNDAY morning December 8, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to, Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 7, 2019