HAROLD L. BUTTERFIELD We celebrate the memories of Harold L. Butterfield; beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather. It has been 10 years since you walked alongside the heavenly angels. The thought of never touching or hugging you again is painful to those of us you left behind. Not a day passes by that we do not think about you. Although you are gone, not all of you disappeared when you departed earth. You left a legacy with many lessons to help us manage the challenges of life. You taught us the meaning of hard work; how it builds character and promotes dignity. You showed us how integrity and a strong moral compass are necessary virtues, if we want control over our lives. Dad, we are forever grateful for what you have given us through your words and deeds. Your fatherly love will always remain with us. We miss and love you so very much. Your daughters; Camille, Kim, and Jen, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 26, 2019