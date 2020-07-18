1/
HaRold L. Schwartz
1917 - 2020
Schwartz, HArold L.
Harold L. Schwartz, 102, died July 15, 2020 peacefully at his home in Del Ray Beach, Florida with his beloved wife Marion by his side. He was predeceased by cherished son, Barry and dear sisters Evelyn Roganson and Dorothy Rice. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four generations of adoring nieces and nephews.
Born in 1917 in New Haven, the son of Hyman and Anna Schwartz, Harold served during World War II as an officer in the US Air Force in North Africa. He went on to establish a successful career in sales throughout Connecticut. His life informed by deep faith, Harold was a devoted member of Young Israel in New Haven and Del Ray Orthodox Synagogue. Family and friends from around the globe gathered for his 100th birthday to celebrate and honor his life. His intellect, curiosity and sharp wit will long be remembered. Funeral Services were held on Friday at Young Israel Cemetery, East Haven, CT under the care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book, leave a message of condolence or to view the service, visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
