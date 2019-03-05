Lougee, Harold

Harold (Dave) Lougee, 81, of Kennebunkport, passed away on February 26, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Dave was born March 2, 1937, the son of Edwin Lougee II and Ruth Dimond Lougee. He grew up in North Haven, Connecticut and attended North Haven High School.

After graduation, Dave enlisted in the Marine Corps and served three tours of duty and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After Vietnam, Dave was Honorably Discharged from the Marine Corps and re-enlisted in the Army where he served for an additional twenty-three years before retiring as a Master Sergeant. Eventually settling in Madison Connecticut, Dave Married his wife Carol, raised a family, and began a second career in the New Haven Post Office, where he worked for many years.

In 2010, he and Carol moved north to Kennebunkport to be closer to their grandchildren. Upon relocation, he began volunteering at American Legion Post 159. Affectionately known as the Master Sergeant by his peers there, Dave's dedicated military service, gregarious personality, and infectious laughter were a staple of the community. Always giving of himself and willing to strike up an hour-long conversation at a moment's notice. Dave was immediately embraced by all who met him. He was the consummate neighbor, friend, father, and grandpa and was known to roll up his sleeves and assist in any project.

After his wife's passing in 2015, Dave dedicated himself to his family. Dave loved spending time with his grandchildren Brendan Ross, Cooper Samson, and Tyler Samson, and more recently his grandson Sam Larsen, who moved to Maine this past year and granddaughter Shaina Larsen Niblett. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Carol Beers Lougee, his brother Edwin Lougee III, and his sister Anora Holland. He is survived by his children Robert F. Ross and his wife Beth Ross of Sudbury, MA, Dana Samson and her husband James Samson of Kennebunk, ME, Alden E. Lougee of Los Angeles, CA, and his daughter Mary Larsen of Arundel, ME.

A service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, to be followed by a gathering at the American Legion Hall in Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 159, 102 Main Street, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

