Oaks, Harold "Red"

Harold "Red" B. Oaks, 96, of Wallingford, beloved husband of the late Florence (Bifulco) Oaks, passed away July 20, 2019 at Masonicare with his family by his side. He was born in Cullman, Alabama on January 14, 1923, the youngest son of the late Gabriel and Lou Gathia (Couch) Oaks. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, serving in the pacific aboard the USS Tisdale. He worked in the auto body repair business, retiring from Merriam Motors in Wallingford. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, cars, car shows, and NASCAR Racing. His family was the center of his life, and he was always a true "Southern Gentleman". In his later years he chaperoned the Quinnipiac Ladies Basketball Team, and accompanied them to Ireland, Portugal, Texas and Florida. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Landers-Berlepsch and her husband, Russell, of Milford; his sons, Harold Oaks Jr. and his wife Karen of Salem and Jeffrey Oakes and his wife, Roselee, of Ansonia; his grandchildren, Jennifer Oaks Land, Sara Mertz, Kristen Landers, Troy, Tyler and Travis Saucier, his great-grandchildren, Chelsea Land, Allison and Andrew Mertz; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dear friend and companion, Elaine, her children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Thurman, Ethel, Clarence, Alberta, Claude, Velma, Grace, Zilla, Henry Basil, Clifton, Cecil, and Pauline.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Monday, July 29, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. A reception for family and friends will be held following the Interment. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019