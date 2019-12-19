|
|
Rogovin, Harold
Harold Rogovin, 88 died on Dec 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne, his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Noelle Rogovin, their children, Sage and Violet, his daughter Darah Rogovin and her son Luke, his stepchildren, Bruce Zirlen, David and Susan Zirlen and their children Rachel and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rdAve., 33rdFloor, NY, NY 10017.
