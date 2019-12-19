New Haven Register Obituaries
Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota
2426 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 955-1075
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
4th Floor, Charlotte Ryan Room
101 South Gulfstream Ave.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Rogovin, Harold
Harold Rogovin, 88 died on Dec 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne, his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Noelle Rogovin, their children, Sage and Violet, his daughter Darah Rogovin and her son Luke, his stepchildren, Bruce Zirlen, David and Susan Zirlen and their children Rachel and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rdAve., 33rdFloor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019
