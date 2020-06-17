Broderick, Harold S.
On Monday, June 15, 2020, Harold S. Broderick, loving dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away peacefully at his home in New Haven. He was 83. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, FK Broderick and Jane Hollenbeck Broderick, and his brother Kirby L. Broderick. He is survived by his sons, Cary Broderick (Rachelle), Gregg Broderick (Suzette), and Michael Broderick (Dennis). Harry was an incredibly involved grandparent to Lee, Marisa, Kylin, and Harrison. Harry leaves behind his brother Dale Broderick, and many nieces and nephews that he adored. Born in New Haven on April 20, 1937, Harry had a wonderful childhood growing up with his brothers in West Haven and later New Jersey. At the age of 18, Harry bravely decided to serve his country in the U. S. Army from 1955-1958. For the majority of his time he was stationed in Korea, and Japan where he fell in love with the Asian culture. After his service, Harry opened and ran Milford Auto Supply until his retirement. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post 196 in Milford, Milford Elks Club, The Milford Club, and American Aircraft Pilots Association. Harry had an infectious smile and was the consummate gentleman always. He loved a good joke and had the best stories to share. Harry spent a lot of time with his grandkids and loved seeing them at their school, music, and sporting events. He had many talents, interests, and hobbies. An avid boater, he loved spending time on Long Island Sound with family and friends. Harry was also a very skilled pilot, flying his own plane for many years. Harry had a beautiful life and brought a smile to everyone he met. He is already missed dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday afternoon from 2:00 – 4:30, with a ceremony at 4:30, at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Social distancing guidelines to be in force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 196 (milfordctvets.org) or the Korean War Vets Memorial (http://www.koreanwarvetsmemorial.org) For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 17, 2020.