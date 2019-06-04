New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Swaun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Swaun

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Swaun Obituary
Swaun, Harold
Harold Alexander Swaun "Harry"
On June 1, 2019, twenty-five years to the day of the passing of his wife, Pat, Harry and Pat are reunited following Harry's passing. He passed peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family at his side. Brother John, daughter Linda, son-in-law Ron, son Phillip, grandson Michael, granddaughter Jamie, and nephew Artie were all with him. Grandchildren Jack, Sarah, Kristen, and great-grandson Connor and granddog Rookie were all there in spirit.
Harry was, and always will, be a pillar to the town of Clinton and an icon of the Clinton sports community. He touched so many lives with his selfless efforts. Always instilling a sense of confidence, fair play, and participation through the numerous teams he coached, managed, and kept score for through his extraordinary yet simple life. His dedication to the Clinton Park and Rec Department and The Clinton Little League will forever be preserved by his four plus decades of service and commitment to the youth of the town of Clinton.
Harry will be deeply missed not only by the town of Clinton, but mostly by his family, as he was our pillar and dedicated his life to ensuring that his family was always taken care of and always encouraged us to be the best we could be. On the court, the field, or at home, he was truly a great man.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Clinton Park and Rec Department or the Harry Swaun/Clinton Little League because "EVERYBODY PLAYS".
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now