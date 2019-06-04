Swaun, Harold

Harold Alexander Swaun "Harry"

On June 1, 2019, twenty-five years to the day of the passing of his wife, Pat, Harry and Pat are reunited following Harry's passing. He passed peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family at his side. Brother John, daughter Linda, son-in-law Ron, son Phillip, grandson Michael, granddaughter Jamie, and nephew Artie were all with him. Grandchildren Jack, Sarah, Kristen, and great-grandson Connor and granddog Rookie were all there in spirit.

Harry was, and always will, be a pillar to the town of Clinton and an icon of the Clinton sports community. He touched so many lives with his selfless efforts. Always instilling a sense of confidence, fair play, and participation through the numerous teams he coached, managed, and kept score for through his extraordinary yet simple life. His dedication to the Clinton Park and Rec Department and The Clinton Little League will forever be preserved by his four plus decades of service and commitment to the youth of the town of Clinton.

Harry will be deeply missed not only by the town of Clinton, but mostly by his family, as he was our pillar and dedicated his life to ensuring that his family was always taken care of and always encouraged us to be the best we could be. On the court, the field, or at home, he was truly a great man.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Clinton Park and Rec Department or the Harry Swaun/Clinton Little League because "EVERYBODY PLAYS". Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019