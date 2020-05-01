Harold William Bermender
Bermender, Jr., Harold William
At his home Harold William Bermender, Jr. 84, of Hamden. Loving father of Harold W.(Priscilla) Bermender, III of Hamden, Lee S. Bermender of Newport, RI and Jillian Waugh of Newport, RI. Elizabeth Mathinos. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren William A. Bermender, Sophia, Alex and Phoebe Waugh. Mr. Bermender was born in Poughkeepsie, NY August 5, 1935 son of the late Harold W. and Ruth Hallock Bermender, Sr. Harold was a graduate of Loomis Chafee and Rhode Island School of Design and was a industrial designer before his retirement. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
