Bermender, Jr., Harold William
At his home Harold William Bermender, Jr. 84, of Hamden. Loving father of Harold W.(Priscilla) Bermender, III of Hamden, Lee S. Bermender of Newport, RI and Jillian Waugh of Newport, RI. Elizabeth Mathinos. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren William A. Bermender, Sophia, Alex and Phoebe Waugh. Mr. Bermender was born in Poughkeepsie, NY August 5, 1935 son of the late Harold W. and Ruth Hallock Bermender, Sr. Harold was a graduate of Loomis Chafee and Rhode Island School of Design and was a industrial designer before his retirement. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.