Dropp, Harriet A.

Harriet Audrey Dropp passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 15, 2020 in Milford, CT. Harriet was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 31, 1935 to Harry and Leah Ard. Harriet worked at Pond Point Health Care in Milford, CT until she retired.

Harriet was an avid UConn men's and women's basketball fan who would watch every game while on the phone with her sister, Doris Palmer. The two would take any chance they could to go out to BINGO while Harriet was staying in Maine with her.

Harriet was an integral member of her family and took pride in watching after all her grandchildren as they grew up.

In addition to her sister, Doris Palmer, Harriet is survived by her lovely daughters, Lesia Angelo of West Haven, Lorna Genovese (Ralph) of North Haven, and Leah Charney (Robert) of Milford; her grandchildren, Stephen and Anthony Angelo, Laura Angelo-Freeman (Mark), Aaron (Stephanie) and Adam Charney, James and Peter Zacharias Jr., and Vincent and Scott Genovese (Megan); and her great-grandchildren, Sophia and John Freeman, and Alexander Charney.

Harriet was predeceased by her husband Stephen, grandson Ralph Angelo IV, six sisters and two brothers.

Services will be private.



