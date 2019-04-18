New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Bianchi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harriet Bianchi Obituary
Bianchi, Harriet
Harriet Eloise Bianchi, 88, passed away on April 17, 2019 at home. Born on February 5, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Harry and Olga Rubino Riehle Henneman, she grew up and lived in Pelham, NY before moving to Hamden, where she had lived for the last 50 years. Harriet was a very social individual with a happy-go-lucky personality. She cherished her friendships and adored her family. Harriet will be remembered by her three sons, Mark Bianchi of Branford, William (Dalanee) Bianchi of Hampstead, NC, and David (Glennette) Bianchi of Silver Springs, MD; her brother, Philip Henneman; her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her dearest friend of many years, Gordon Stocks; first husband, William Bianchi; and brother, Elwood Henneman.
Friends are invited to visit with her family on Sunday, April 21st at her home, 242 Centerbrook Rd., Hamden from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Harriet's memory may be sent to the Shambhala Meditation Center of New Haven, 85 Willow St., Bldg. B, New Haven, CT 06511 or given online at www.newhaven.shambhala.org/community/donate. To send a condolence to her family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now