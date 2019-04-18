Bianchi, Harriet

Harriet Eloise Bianchi, 88, passed away on April 17, 2019 at home. Born on February 5, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Harry and Olga Rubino Riehle Henneman, she grew up and lived in Pelham, NY before moving to Hamden, where she had lived for the last 50 years. Harriet was a very social individual with a happy-go-lucky personality. She cherished her friendships and adored her family. Harriet will be remembered by her three sons, Mark Bianchi of Branford, William (Dalanee) Bianchi of Hampstead, NC, and David (Glennette) Bianchi of Silver Springs, MD; her brother, Philip Henneman; her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her dearest friend of many years, Gordon Stocks; first husband, William Bianchi; and brother, Elwood Henneman.

Friends are invited to visit with her family on Sunday, April 21st at her home, 242 Centerbrook Rd., Hamden from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Harriet's memory may be sent to the Shambhala Meditation Center of New Haven, 85 Willow St., Bldg. B, New Haven, CT 06511 or given online at www.newhaven.shambhala.org/community/donate. To send a condolence to her family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019