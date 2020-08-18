1/1
Harriet C. Caldwell
1944 - 2020
Caldwell, Harriet C.
Harriet C. Caldwell, 75, of East Haven, entered eternal rest on August 14, 2020. She was the widow of John Caldwell. Mrs. Caldwell was born October 13, 1944 in New Haven, CT, a daughter of the late Jack Mosley and Harriet Royster Hill. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Montessori School as an Educator. She will be truly missed by her children, Sheree Murphy, Alicia Moseley, Neva Caldwell and John Caldwell, III (Dorethea); a sister, Kaye Harvey; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Nathaniel Mosley.
A viewing and visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Burial will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
