Harriet Davis


1924 - 2019
Harriet Davis Obituary
Davis, Harriet
Harriet Davis, 94, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born in Charleston, SC to the late Harry and Adele Wilkins Davis on August 22, 1924. She graduated from the first LPN program in 1950 from Yale-New Haven Hospital and worked at both Yale-New Haven and St. Raphael's Hospitals, retiring in 1993. Hattie was also a dancer for the New York Rockettes. Harriet leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Bessie V. Duncan; relatives and friends; niece, Evette Moore as her Advocate; Reverend/Cousin Joseph Bash, Denese Bellinger, Towanna Duncan and all that attended to her every wish and desire. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Adney Wilkins; and two sisters, Anne B. Bellinger and Dora B. Moore.
A celebration of her life will take place Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's UAME Church, 150 Dwight St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Davis family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019
