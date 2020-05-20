Harriet J. Reilly
1937 - 2020
Reilly, Harriet J.
Harriet J. Reilly, 82, died on May 10th in North Haven, CT. A daughter of the late Harry and Jessica (McElrath) Prokop, she was born on September 9, 1937 in New Haven, Connecticut. Harriet is survived by her husband Garrett Bennett, her daughters, Wendy Besch (Clayton L. Besch III, PhD), Susan Meiklejohn (Bruce Meiklejohn, PhD), Sharon Thomas (Rob Thomas), niece Karen East, stepson Michael Bennett and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Reilly and her sister, Constance East.
Harriet attended Quinnipiac College, and she was the school administrator for the Connecticut Ballet School in New Haven, CT. She went on to help establish New Haven Ballet, where she served as the school administrator until she retired. Harriet was devoted to the art and discipline of ballet and was regarded as "everyone's ballet mom" at New Haven Ballet.
A celebration of Harriet's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orchestra New England, P.O. Box 200123, New Haven, CT 06520.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.
