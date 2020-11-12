Villinger, Harriet
Harriet DeVarney Villinger 93, of Ashlar Village of Wallingford beloved wife of 45 years to the late Frederick W. Villinger passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Derby on February 18, 1927 daughter of the late Carroll and Harriet Hitchcock DeVarney. Harriet was predeceased by her sister Carol DeVarney, step-grandson Spencer Collins and sister-in-law Dorothy (Christian III) Winkle. Harriet is survived by her step-daughter Bette Jayne Collins (Brooks Collins) of California, granddaughter Ester, sister-in-law Jean Mitchell of Orange and Jean's husband the late Kenneth E. Mitchell. Harriet leaves to cherish her memory of her nieces Laurie J. (Robert Grasson) Winkle, Pamela (Michael) Clemens and nephews Craig J. (Bethanne) Winkle all of Orange, Chris F. Winkle IV of San Diego, and Kenneth E. (Kim) Mitchell Jr. of Ansonia. Cherished great-nieces and nephews, Craig J. Winkle Jr. and Katherine D. Winkle, William (Leigh) Clemens and Amy Clemens and Kenneth E. (Jackie) Mitchell III all of Orange, and Kara (Jeff Smith) Mitchell of Glastonbury. Harriet was a member of the Good Shepherd Church of Orange and the Wallingford Congregational Church and, like her mother, a DAR member. She was Secretary to the President of Southern Connecticut State University for over thirty years before retiring with her husband in Orange.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. The family will be holding a private gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions in Harriet's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.