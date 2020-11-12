1/1
Harriet Villinger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Villinger, Harriet
Harriet DeVarney Villinger 93, of Ashlar Village of Wallingford beloved wife of 45 years to the late Frederick W. Villinger passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Derby on February 18, 1927 daughter of the late Carroll and Harriet Hitchcock DeVarney. Harriet was predeceased by her sister Carol DeVarney, step-grandson Spencer Collins and sister-in-law Dorothy (Christian III) Winkle. Harriet is survived by her step-daughter Bette Jayne Collins (Brooks Collins) of California, granddaughter Ester, sister-in-law Jean Mitchell of Orange and Jean's husband the late Kenneth E. Mitchell. Harriet leaves to cherish her memory of her nieces Laurie J. (Robert Grasson) Winkle, Pamela (Michael) Clemens and nephews Craig J. (Bethanne) Winkle all of Orange, Chris F. Winkle IV of San Diego, and Kenneth E. (Kim) Mitchell Jr. of Ansonia. Cherished great-nieces and nephews, Craig J. Winkle Jr. and Katherine D. Winkle, William (Leigh) Clemens and Amy Clemens and Kenneth E. (Jackie) Mitchell III all of Orange, and Kara (Jeff Smith) Mitchell of Glastonbury. Harriet was a member of the Good Shepherd Church of Orange and the Wallingford Congregational Church and, like her mother, a DAR member. She was Secretary to the President of Southern Connecticut State University for over thirty years before retiring with her husband in Orange.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. The family will be holding a private gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions in Harriet's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Sign Harriet's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved