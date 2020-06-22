Harriett Dougan
Dougan, Harriett
Harriett Smith Dougan, 93, of Wallingford, formerly of North Haven for 30 years passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was born in New Haven on July 19, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Maynard E. and Geraldine T. O'Dell Smith. Harriett had worked as a clerk for North Haven High School Guidance Office and later was a receptionist for Times Microwave Systems for 12 years until her retirement in 1991. Harriett was a member of the Wallingford Senior Center and the Yalesville Methodist Church. Mother of Robert M., Richard d., Gary D. and J. Andrew Dougan, and the late Michael J. and Dennis A. Dougan. Also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Barry Smith.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday evening, June 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Anne Bracket officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
