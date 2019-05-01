New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Sholom
1809 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
family apartment
245 Indian River Rd
Orange, CT
Miller, Harriett (Hendler)
Harriett (Hendler) Miller, 89, of Orange, devoted wife of Sid Miller, died at Yale-New Haven Hosp. on April 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, July 20, 1929, Harriett was a daughter of the late Samuel and Fannie Hendler.
Beloved mother of Carrie Miller (Dan Karan) of NYC and Andrew Seth Miller (Rita) of New Britain. Dear sister of the late Shirley Liba and Eunice Fishner. Cherished grandmother of Elias Kassatly.
Funeral Services at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, THURSDAY morning (TODAY) at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the Temple Beth Sholom section of Walnut Grove Cemetery, Old Colony Rd., Meriden. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Temple Beth Sholom. A Period of Mourning will be observed at the family's apartment, 245 Indian River Rd., Orange on Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019
