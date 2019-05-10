|
Veres, Harriett
Harriett Veres 80, formerly of Hauula, Hawaii and wife of the late Nicholas Veres, passed away in Derby on April 20 at Griffin Hospital. She was born April 9, 1939 in Derby, daughter of the late Harry & Harriett Gilbert. Harriett graduated from The Meriden School of Nursing, and worked in critical care in Hemet, California. She was predeceased by her brother David Gilbert Sr. She leaves her sister Elinor Gilbert-Quinn, nieces, Deborah Zaleha, Bonnie Edelen, Nadine Gilbert and Trudy Lasky, several cousins, grandnieces & nephews and many friends. Memorial services will be held at The First Congregational Church of Derby, 137 Derby Ave. on Saturday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT is entrusted with arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Donations in her memory may be made to the Save The Kid Fund, 33 Stanton Lane, Preston, CT 06365.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019