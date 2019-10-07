|
Lowenadler, Harriette
Harriette Whitney Jenkins King Lowenadler, a Shelton resident and former longtime Orange resident who turned 101 on Sept. 21, entered into eternal rest Oct. 5 at Bishop Wicke Health Center. She was born in Ansonia, daughter of the late William Henry Jenkins and Helena May Whitney Sullivan. In addition to her first husband Frederick King and second husband William Lowenadler, she was predeceased by her daughter Cheryl King-Smith and son-in-law Brian King-Smith. She was also predeceased by her sisters Ruth Strand and Jane Cody. She leaves three sons Frederick King, Jr. (Deirdre) of Oxford, William (Mary Jane) King of Derby, and Lowell King (Maureen) of Shelton, grandchildren Noah King-Smith (Suzanne) of Derby, Zachary King-Smith (Julie) of Prospect, Molly King-Smith of Austin, TX, Jennifer Tecci (Stephen) of Seymour, Frederick King, III (Erin) of Seymour, Catherine Marganski (Michael) of Ansonia, William King, Jr. (Christine) of Ft. Myers, FL, Tracy Uberbacher (Ken) of Rockledge, FL and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 11:00 a.m. Oct. 10 at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriette's memory may be made to The Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 Elm St. 06401. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 8, 2019