|
|
O'Brasky, Harris P.
Harris Press O'Brasky, January 25, 1931 - April 25, 2020
Harris Press O'Brasky was predeceased by his parent's; Dr. Louis O'Brasky and Marion Press O'Brasky, his grandparent's Jenny Press and Jacobi Press who founded the men's clothing store J. Press and his second wife; Pearl O'Brasky. He was survived by his brother; David O'Brasky, his children: James, Julie, Kathryn and Thomas and his grandchildren; Maxwell and Jackson. Harris was born and raised in New Haven, CT, and most recently was a resident of West Acres Nursing Home in Brocton Mass. He was a graduate of Cheshire Academy and Colby College. Harris served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked in the discount retail business for Zayre's Corporation helping them to develop their brand, TJ Maxx.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020