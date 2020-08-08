Agahigian, Dr. Harry
Dr. Harry Agahigian of Milford, CT, beloved husband for over 65 years of Constance (Larkin) Agahigian, passed away peacefully in his home on August 6, 2020. Born on April 14, 1927 in Watertown, MA he was the son of the late Diran and Rose (Astardjian) Agahigian.
Harry was an avid and passionate golfer, having played for 83 years. He spent many hours on the course at Pocasset on Cape Cod with his golfing buddies.
Harry graduated from Watertown High School in Watertown, MA. He earned his undergraduate degree at Boston College, his Masters degree in Chemistry at Tufts University, and his PhD in Chemistry at Brown University.
He worked for decades as a chemist, founding Baron Consulting Company in Milford in 1967. He worked there until his retirement this year.
In addition to his loving wife Connie, Harry is survived by his children Elise (John) Argust and Dr David (Michele) Agahigian, his grandchildren Dr. Alexandra (Ryan) Ford, Patrick Agahigian, Angel (Mike) Caruso, Eve (Alex) Maisey and Julia Rose Liptak, his sister Rose Boghigian, great grandchildren Leo and Mia-Bella Caruso, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Carnig Agahigian and his sister Rose Sherinian.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
