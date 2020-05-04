Faulkner, Harry E.

Harry E. Faulkner, 70, of East Haven beloved husband of Marion (Sissy) Faulkner passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. He was born in New Haven on December 16, 1949 and was the son of the late Harry and Marjorie Faulkner.

He served his country faithfully in the Vietnam War as a Marine in the First Engineer Battalion. He was a lifelong Miami Dolphins, Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball fan. Harry retired from Praxair, Inc in North Haven after 32 years. Brother to Larry (Robin) Faulkner. Loving father of Brian (Lisa) Faulkner of Plymouth, Theresa (John) Gontarek of North Haven and Tricia (Kenny) Williams of Wallingford and foster daughter Andrea (David) Desrosiers of Herndon, VA. Grandfather of Brianna, Brian and Dylan Faulkner, Gabrielle, John and Jake Gontarek, Brittany and Kenny Williams, Ashley and Derek Desrosiers and Ashley Groves. Great grandfather to Jeramiahs. Also survived by his goddaughters Courtney Greenspun and Robyn Bouthiette and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Sheryl Rice and Sandy Watrous. Harry's celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be determined.



