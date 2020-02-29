New Haven Register Obituaries
Harry E. White


1942 - 2020
Harry Edward White, age 77, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in New Haven. Ed was the beloved husband of Virginia "Ginny" (Sterner) White. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 29, 1942 the son of Harry Houston White and Catherine (Woodruff) White. He has been a resident of Clinton for the past 36 years and was a Warehouse Manager at Filter, Sales and Service in West Haven prior to his retirement in 2013. Ed proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an avid reader, fan of the Cleveland Browns, loved to travel to China, and loved his Newfoundland Maddy. Besides his wife Ginny he leaves his daughters, Laura Holyoak (Hugh) of Enigma, GA, Charlotte David, of Lake Park, GA, and Elizabeth Lee (Jeremy) of Appleton, ME, his three grandsons, and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters, Susan White of Modesto, CA and Sally Butler of Reynoldsburg, OH and his brothers, Ron White of Hummelstown, PA and William White of Japan. A memorial gathering will be privately held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Westbrook Youth and Family Services, Inc., P.O. Box 918, Westbrook, CT 06498. To share a memory of Ed or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -