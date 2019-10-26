|
Lawlor, Harry F.
Harry F. Lawlor 95 of Branford passed away October 24, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Cromwell. He was born April 23, 1924 in West Haven to Harry and Helen (White) Lawlor. Harry is survived by his son, John Scanlon of New Haven and daughter-in-law, Linda (Clary) Scanlon of Killingworth along with four grandchildren: Kristen Meyerjack, Matthew Meyerjack, Meghan Hyatt (Charles) and John Scanlon. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Juliana Hyatt, Chloee Scanlon, Jack Scanlon, and Grady Scanlon, and a sister, Nancy Gallagher of Colorado. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Matilda (Reynolds-Scanlon) Lawlor, daughter, Louise Scanlon Meyerjack and brother, Robert Lawlor.
Harry was a carpenter by trade and took much pride in his work visible around the shoreline. He graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven and also attended the University of Connecticut. He lived in East Haven until he married Til in 1969 and then moved and spent the rest of his life in Branford. He was an active member of St. Mary's Church in New Haven. He was an outdoorsmen loving fishing, hunting, and use of his carpentry skills to help his family's projects.
Harry served honorably in the Air Force during the end of World War II. He was a fighter pilot who flew the P-40 Warhawk and then the P-47 Thunderbolt. He loved sharing stories of his time flying and the friends he made. Harry continued to serve his country after the war by being a volunteer firefighter with Bradford Manor Hose Company #4 of the East Haven Fire Department. After moving to Branford, he then turned his volunteer work to the water. He served with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years and served as Commander of Flotilla 17-1 for a year. He was involved in many patrols and rescues while captaining his own boat or being a crew member on another. As a young adult Harry played the tenor drum with the Connecticut Yankees Drum Corps and with the St. Francis School Drum Corps.
He loved boating and was a longtime active member of the Branford Yacht Club in Branford CT where he also served as Commodore for a season. He was regularly involved with the club's work committees and always made sure to save time to go out on his own boat with Til.
After he retired, his favorite pastime was traveling with Til in their beautiful motorhome. Their goal was to travel to all of the contiguous United States which they almost accomplished. They were snowbirds and spent many winters in Florida in their motorhome. Harry was a devoted husband and amazing caretaker to his wife Til.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29 at 11 a.m. in St. John Bosco Parish at the Church of St. Mary, 731 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405 with Committal and Military Honors to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019