Harry Gagliardi
Gagliardi, Harry
Harry A. Gagliardi, Jr. of Hamden, Connecticut entered into eternal rest on November 10, 2020. He was born June 26, 1944 to Harry A. Gagliardi, Sr. and Angela Gagliardi. Harry was the beloved brother of Marie Gagliardi Egbert (Allan). He was the proud uncle of Allan L Egbert, Jr. and Allison Egbert Snyder (Josh), and the great-uncle of Matthew Allan Snyder and Harper Marie Snyder. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Trisha Mears and a step-daughter Michelle Campion Lima and many friends and cousins. "Mr. G" spent 40 years as a public school teacher and principal, and he loved his students. A longtime resident of Hamden, he served 15 years in town politics and as Councilman in District 2 (Hamden). Because of Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Harry's life. Donations, in his name, may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
