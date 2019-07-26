|
Way, Harry H.
Harry Homer Way, 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2019, with his loving famiy by his side. Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lottie; sister Janet Olex; brother David Way, and nephews Bill Olex and Raymond Bragano, Jr. Harry honorably served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He and Lottie enjoyed working their cookie route for many years, and later owned Way's Variety and News for 14 years. Harry was an easy going guy and an avid New York Mets fan. Harry was predeceased by his twin boys, Kyle and Kirk, and his sisters, Marilyn Bragano and Grace James. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Veterans Hospital, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516 or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT 06762.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019