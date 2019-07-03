DeSimone, Jr., Harry Lawrence

Harry Lawrence DeSimone, Jr. "Harry the Hat" of North Haven died peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of forty-one years to Nancy Bluette DeSimone. Harry was born in New Haven on January 21, 1944, a son of the late Harry Lawrence and Mary Louise Apuzzo DeSimone, Sr. He grew up in Fair Haven and resided in North Haven for most of his life. Harry was a retired roofer and longtime member of the Roofers Union, Local 12. In his younger years, he was an accomplished amateur boxer, and along with his wife were competitive ballroom dancers. Harry tended bar for several years at local area taverns including the former Red Carpet Tavern of New Haven. He is also survived by two daughters, Elisa A. Molner of Naugatuck and Melissa (Jeff) Abelli of Wallingford, two sons, Marcus A. DeSimone of Colorado Springs, CO and Matthew J. DeSimone of North Haven, one brother, Robert DeSimone of North Haven, and five grandchildren, Alan Carlson, Margaret Christie-Carlson, Victoria Molner, Julian DeSimone, and Antonio J. DeSimone. Harry's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 6 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 5, 2019