New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Trotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry P. Trotta


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry P. Trotta Obituary
Trotta, Harry P.
Entered into rest, Oct. 20, 2019, Harry P. Trotta, 91, of New Haven; husband of the late Arlene Abatello Trotta; survived by his devoted nephew Frank Greco and niece Lucile Leone and many other beloved nieces and nephews. Born June 30, 1928, son of the late Francesco and Maria Cappella Trotta; predeceased by his siblings Frank, Joseph (Jeff), Fred, Salvatore, Fannie and Christine Trotta, Rose Caciopoli, Antoinette Greco and Helen Corso. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and later worked as a bartender at Sports Haven and also as a wholesale liquor salesman. Harry had a strong love for and devotion to his family. He was a member of St. Andrews's and Campania Societies, the East Haven Senior Center and the Annex Y.M.A. Club.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (st.jude.org). Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now