|
|
Trotta, Harry P.
Entered into rest, Oct. 20, 2019, Harry P. Trotta, 91, of New Haven; husband of the late Arlene Abatello Trotta; survived by his devoted nephew Frank Greco and niece Lucile Leone and many other beloved nieces and nephews. Born June 30, 1928, son of the late Francesco and Maria Cappella Trotta; predeceased by his siblings Frank, Joseph (Jeff), Fred, Salvatore, Fannie and Christine Trotta, Rose Caciopoli, Antoinette Greco and Helen Corso. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and later worked as a bartender at Sports Haven and also as a wholesale liquor salesman. Harry had a strong love for and devotion to his family. He was a member of St. Andrews's and Campania Societies, the East Haven Senior Center and the Annex Y.M.A. Club.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (st.jude.org). Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019