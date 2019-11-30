|
|
Predzimirski, Harry
NEW BRITAIN – Harry Predzimirski, age 77 of New Britain, entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Bristol Hospital. Born in Seymour on May 1, 1942, he was a son of the late Andrew and Pauline (Kapusta) Predzimirski. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, mushroom picking, as well as swimming and tubing on the Farmington River (it was his playground on earth). Harry also enjoyed spending time on the ocean, skipping rocks and boating. Above all else though, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include his loving daughters, Theresa Hilario and her husband Paul of Sandy Hook, and Nadine Predzimirski and her partner Steve Mullen of Oxford; 4 cherished grandchildren, Angel, Eric, Katrina and Gabriella; 3 adored great grandchildren, Jayce, Vera and Madeline, as well as his previous wife, Theresa Predzimirski. He was predeceased by his borothers, Mike, Pete, William and Andrew Predzimirski. The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with his arrangements and all services will be private at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019